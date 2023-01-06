2 shot while sitting in tow truck in Avondale

Two men were shot while sitting in a tow truck early Friday in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The pair, both 45 years old, were sitting in the parked vehicle around 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue when they were shot at by someone in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

One of the men was struck in the stomach and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The second man was grazed on the head by gunfire and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.