2 Southwest Airlines planes make contact with each other at Midway International Airport

Two Southwest airplanes made contact on the ground at Midway International Airport Friday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly after 12:15 p.m.

Southwest Flight 654 was departing from Chicago Midway to Birmingham and was pushing back from the gate when the aircraft wingtip came into contact with the horizontal stabilizer of a Southwest arrival flight that was sitting near a neighboring gate, a spokesperson with Southwest Airlines said.

All passengers were deplaned, and there were no reported injuries onboard either flight, the spokesperson said.

The 143 Birmingham customers are being put on a different aircraft.

Both aircraft involved in the event are out of service for review following the incident.

"The Safety of our Employees and Customers is our greatest priority," the airline said. "We apologize for any inconvenience."