2 suburban schools receive bomb threats, forcing one to evacuate students

Two suburban schools found themselves dealing with bomb threats on Monday.

The first threat was discovered on the attendance voicemail at Daniel Wright Junior High School in Lincolnshire. Although the message was left the previous night, it went unnoticed until 7:30 a.m. the following morning.

As a precaution, the school immediately evacuated the campus and canceled classes for the day. K9 bomb-sniffing dogs and law enforcement officers conducted a thorough search of the property.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Around the same time, a second threat was called into South Elgin High School. School District U-46 officials suspected it to be a hoax and allowed classes to resume, but with extra officers present at the locations.

The investigation is ongoing.