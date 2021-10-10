2 suspects forced their way into Lincoln Park home, stole property: police

Two suspects forced their way into a home in Lincoln Park Sunday morning and stole property.

The incident occurred in the 2500 block of North Marshfield.

At about 2:01 a.m., a 31-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were inside a residence when two unknown suspects forced their way inside, police said.

Both victims then ran out the front door. One of the offenders caught up to the woman outside and forced her down and demanded money from her, police said.

The woman didn't have any money, which resulted in the offenders fleeing the scene in a white SUV.

Personal property was taken from the residence, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.