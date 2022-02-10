2 teen boys charged in Homewood carjacking

Two teens were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in suburban Homewood Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a carjacking in the 17500 block of Dixie Highway, just after 10:20 p.m.

Police said an armed boy got inside the driver's seat of a parked, white, 2016 Nissan Altima, pointing a gun at a passenger inside – telling them to get out.

The victim got out, and the gunman drove off in the car.

Police said the car was seen fleeing the area by Homewood police officers, and with assistance from Illinois State Police, the car was stopped near I-88 and I-294.

Two 16-year-olds inside the car were taken into custody.

One teen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing, and eluding a police officer.

The other teen was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

The two are awaiting a bond hearing at the Cook County Juvenile Detention Center.