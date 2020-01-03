2 teens charged in Loop CTA Red Line robbery

article

Charges have been filed against two of three people arrested Thursday following a robbery on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.

Two boys, age 15 and 16, are each charged with a felony count of theft under $500, according to Chicago police.

Charges have not been filed against the third.

A woman was riding the train about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South State Street when four males approached her and one of them grabbed her cellphone out of her hand, police said.

The 15-year-old was arrested after getting off the train at the Monroe stop, 26 S. State St., police said. Two others were arrested at the Cermak-Chinatown station, 138 W. Cermak Road.

Their names were not released because they are charged as juveniles.

On Dec. 30, a 61-year-old man and a 21-year-old bystander who tried to help him were beaten and robbed at the Lake Red Line station in the Loop.