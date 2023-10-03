2 teens hurt after gun accidentally goes off in West Rogers Park

Two teens were shot by the same bullet after a gun accidentally discharged Tuesday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

An 18-year-old man was trying to remove a handgun and accidentally shot himself in the groin around 12:32 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Artesian Avenue. The same bullet struck a 17-year-old boy in the leg.

The 18-year-old was transported to St. Francis Hospital while the other teen self-transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital. They were both listed in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.