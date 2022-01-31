2 teens struck by SUV in Belmont Cragin; driver, passenger fled the scene

Two teens were injured in a crash on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday night.

The crash occurred in the 5200 block of West Fullerton Street in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, a white SUV was traveling westbound on Fullerton.

A 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were on the sidewalk when the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and struck a building. The vehicle then struck two parked cars and then the two 16-year-old victims.

The driver and passenger of the SUV then fled northbound on Lockwood.

The girl sustained an injury to her left arm and was transported to the hospital in good condition.

The boy sustained multiple injuries to his body and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.