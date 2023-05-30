2 teens led police on high-speed chases in unrelated incidents; third teen spit, kicked officers: prosecutors

Two teens are accused of leading police on high-speed chases in two different incidents in DuPage County this week, while a third teen, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, is accused of kicking and spitting at officers during his arrest.

At about 3:26 p.m. Monday, a Carol Stream police officer allegedly observed a Kia Sportage driving 51 mph in a 35 mph zone.

When the officer activated his lights and sirens, the driver of the vehicle allegedly stopped on northbound Schmale Road near Shubert and then fled a short time later.

The driver allegedly reached speeds of about 100 mph on North Avenue and nearly struck a motorcyclist.

At that time, the officer stopped the pursuit.

A West Chicago police officer then observed the Kia on North Avenue near Fair Oaks Road, where it disobeyed a stop light and drove on the shoulder of the road.

The officer initiated his lights and sirens and pursued the vehicle.

Instead of pulling over, the juvenile continued driving at speeds of about 98 mph.

The juvenile then pulled off the road, drove behind a business on North Avenue and fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later.

The juvenile was charged with three counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.

Also on Monday, at about 8:15 p.m., an Addison police officer observed a vehicle near Lake Street and Mill Road being driven by a juvenile, who was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt.

The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens. At that time, the juvenile fled westbound on Lake Street and allegedly reached speeds of about 60 mph in a 40 mph zone.

A few minutes later, the officer observed the vehicle on top of the median at Lake Street and Route 53 after it collided with another vehicle, prosecutors said.

Both occupants of the vehicle then fled the scene but were apprehended minutes later.

The passenger in the vehicle allegedly kicked the responding officer and spit on two officers at the Addison Police Station.

The juvenile has been detained until at least his next court appearance and is charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

The driver was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer.

The next court date for both juveniles involved in this incident is scheduled for June 5.