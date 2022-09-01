2 teens seriously injured in Joliet shooting; no suspect in custody

Two teens were shot and seriously injured in Joliet Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:07 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the 400 block of East Benton Street for a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two 17-year-old boys who had been shot.

Additionally, officers found numerous spent shell casings at the scene.

The teens were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, police said.

This is still an active investigation, and police are looking to identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Joliet police at (815) 724-3020.