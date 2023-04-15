2 teens shot, 1 fatally, in Bronzeville: police

Two teenage boys were shot, one was killed, in Bronzeville Friday night.

Police say the victims were on the street in the 3700 block of South Wabash Avenue just before midnight when a group of five to six men fired multiple shots at the victims.

One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The other boy, a 15-year-old, was transported to Comers hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left foot.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.