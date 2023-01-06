2 teens shot, 1 fatally, near gas station on Chicago's West Side

Two teens were shot near a gas station on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon.

At about 4:09 p.m., two teens were in the 600 block of South Independence when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the legs and chest. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.