2 teens shot, 1 fatally, near gas station on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Two teens were shot near a gas station on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon.
At about 4:09 p.m., two teens were in the 600 block of South Independence when they were shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police said.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and upper body. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the legs and chest. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
Area detectives are investigating.