Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot while driving on South Side, police say

Two teenagers were shot and injured while in a car on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of E. 61st Street in the Woodlawn neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded a little before 3 a.m. to Comer Children’s Hospital, where the victims were.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were traveling in a car on 61st Street when they heard a loud noise and felt pain.

The boy was shot in the left leg, and the girl was shot in the right leg and had a graze wound to the left leg.

The victims took themselves to the hospital, where they were both listed in good condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.