2 teens wounded in Pilsen shooting

A pair of teenagers were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, the incident occurred around 10:26 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Morgan Street. An 18-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were walking on the sidewalk when they heard gunfire.

The older teen suffered two gunshot wounds to the left arm, while the younger victim was struck twice in the pelvis and once in the buttock. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

No one is in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.