2 toddlers among 4 injured in Austin crash

Two toddlers were hurt and a woman was critically injured in a crash Thursday in Austin on the West Side.

A man was driving north about 8:35 p.m. when he lost control of his red SUV in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue, striking a gate and a concrete barrier, Chicago police said.

A 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl in the back seat were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. A woman in the passenger was seat was in critical condition at the same hospital.

The driver was also hospitalized at Stroger, where he was in fair condition, police said.

Chicago fire officials initially said all four people were in serious-to-critical condition.

Citations are pending against the driver, police said.