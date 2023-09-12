2 wanted for burglarizing Chicago restaurant, police say

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying at least two people who allegedly broke into a South Side restaurant last month and stole property.

The incident occurred on Aug. 12 in the 3700 block of S. Kedzie Ave. around 2 a.m., in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The suspects are described as Black males, with one who wore a red hooded sweater with "Klein" written on the back, gray sweatpants and purple flip-flops. The other suspect was in a gray hooded sweater with "Nirvana" written on the front and a smiley face, blue jeans, and red, white and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDtip.com.