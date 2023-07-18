2 wanted for burglarizing businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side

Chicago police are searching for a man and a woman who burglarized two businesses earlier this month on Chicago's Southwest Side.

In each incident, the two offenders gained entry into a business by throwing an object through the glass of the front door, police said.

The offenders then took property from the business.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

2600 block of West 48th Street on July 3 at 2 a.m.

4700 block of South Talman Avenue on July 4 at 9 a.m.

Chicago police describe the first offender as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30. He is approximately six feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. The second offender is a white woman between the ages of 20 and 30. She has brown hair and was wearing it in a ponytail. She is roughly five-foot-five.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area One at (312) 747-8384.