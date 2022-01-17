2 Waukegan men arrested in connection to armed robbery; 1 suspect wanted for parole violation in Minnesota

Two men were arrested in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Beach Park business on Sunday.

Lake County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 37700 block of North Green Bay Road for a report of an armed robbery.

The owner of the business, a 52-year-old man, told deputies that a man entered the store with a firearm and took money from a cash register.

The offender then fled on foot.

Sheriff's Canine Duke and Deputy Arrowood began an immediate track, authorities said.

Canine Duke tracked to a car that was stuck in a snowbank about a block away. There was a man located in the driver's seat.

Deputies identified the man as Darrell D. Brown, 29, of Waukegan.

During the investigation, deputies determined that Brown did not match the description of the offender, however, based on surveillance video, they believed him to be the getaway driver.

The vehicle Brown was in, and the registration affixed to the vehicle, were both stolen.

Deputies said Brown was also driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested without incident.

Sheriff's Canine Danno and Deputy Martini then arrived at the scene and continued to track the offender who committed the robbery.

Deputy Martini spotted the offender in the area of Northern Avenue and Yorkhouse Road.

The offender ran into a wooded area, and Deputy Martini deployed Canine Danno to track the man.

Canine Danno located the man hiding near a shed in the 12400 block of West Paddock Avenue.

The man, Terrell Davis, 30, of Waukegan, was allegedly noncompliant, but surrendered after Danno began aggressively barking, deputies said.

Davis was allegedly in possession of proceeds of the robbery and a key to the stolen vehicle Brown was driving.

Canine Danno also located a knit cap that Davis was allegedly wearing during the robbery as well as the firearm he allegedly used.

Deputies said Davis initially provided a false name to detectives, however, his true name was determined by his fingerprints.

Davis was wanted by the Minnesota Department of Corrections for a parole violation regarding a previous sexual assault.

He was also listed as a non-compliant Minnesota sexual offender, deputies said.

Davis was charged with armed robbery, armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice, fugitive from justice and resisting a peace officer.

Brown was charged with aggravated DUI, unlawful possession of stolen registration and no insurance.

Davis and Brown remain held in the Lake County Jail pending their court hearings scheduled for Tuesday.