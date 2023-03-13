2 women charged with stealing nearly $1K in merchandise from Old Navy in Oak Brook

Two women have been charged with stealing nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise last week from an Old Navy store in west suburban Oak Brook.

Jara Tramble, 28, of Chicago and Ashley Washington, 29, of Oak Lawn have each been charged with burglary and retail theft, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Oak Brook police responded to a call of a retail theft around 2 p.m. Friday at the Old Navy store at 2155 22nd Street, prosecutors said.

Two people, later identified as Tramble and Washington, allegedly entered the store and removed security sensors from various pieces of merchandise, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said the pair left the store with about $910 worth of merchandise.

Sign for Old Navy clothing store. (Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Officers later located both women at a nearby store where they were taken into custody.

A judge set bond at $50,000 for Tramble and $10,000 for Washington during a court appearance Saturday.