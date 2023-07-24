2 women attacked with glass bottle in Streeterville

Two women were injured after being attacked with a glass bottle in Streeterville Sunday night.

At about 8:48 p.m., a large group was in a physical altercation in the 200 block of East Ontario when an unknown offender approached two women and attacked them with a broken glass bottle, police said.

A 27-year-old woman sustained a laceration to her left arm and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 24-year-old woman sustained cuts to the arm and head and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.