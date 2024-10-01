Woman stabbed, another beaten in CTA Red Line attack: police

Two women were attacked while on the CTA Red Line platform Tuesday evening.

At about 5:10 p.m., two women, ages 23 and 31, were on the Red Line platform at 95th Street when a group of people battered them, police said.

During the fight, the 23-year-old woman was stabbed in the left shoulder. She was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The second woman refused medical attention.

The suspects fled the area on foot. No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.