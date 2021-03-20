2 women carjacked in Bronzeville, Douglas

Two women were carjacked Wednesday in Bronzeville and Douglas, police said.

In both robberies, a woman had just exited their vehicle when one to three men approached them and implied they had a handgun before taking their keys and driving away in their vehicle, Chicago police said.

The first carjacking happened about 5:10 p.m. in the 400 block of East 34th Street, police said. The other happened about 9:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Calumet Avenue.

The men were between 17 to 22 years old and about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.