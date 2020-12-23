2 women shot at red light in West Garfield Park

Two women were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

They were in a car stopped at a red light on Harrison Street at Cicero Avenue about 1:20 p.m. when another car pulled up alongside and someone inside fired shots at their car, Chicago police said in a statement.

The women’s car pulled forward east from the light and crashed into a parked car in the 4700 block of West Harrison, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in her face and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. She was listed in serious condition.

The other woman, 22, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to her foot, police said. Her condition stabilized.