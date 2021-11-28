2 wounded, 1 critically, in Lithuanian Plaza shooting

Two people were wounded, one critically in a shooting Saturday night in Lithuanian Plaza on the South Side.

A man and woman were walking in the 6900 block of South Campbell Avenue when they were both struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The woman, 32, was shot in her foot and the 37-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest, arm and leg, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in critical condition, and the woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one was in custody.