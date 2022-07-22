2 wounded, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting

Two people were shot, one critically, in South Shore Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of South Colfax.

At about 3:14 p.m., a 36-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were on the street corner when an unknown offender across the street produced a firearm and fired shots at the victims, police said.

The 36-year-old was shot in the body, and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The 65-year-old was shot in the left leg. He declined medical attention, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.