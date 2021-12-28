2 wounded, cars struck in gunfire near South Side post office

Two teenagers were wounded and half a dozen cars were struck by gunfire Tuesday morning near a post office in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The men, both 18 years old, were shot around 7 a.m. while walking through a parking lot in the 11000 block of South State Street, police said.

One suffered a gunshot wound to the lower leg and was taken to Roseland Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The other victim sustained a graze wound and refused treatment at the scene, according to police.

Six cars in the parking lot were also struck in the shooting, police said.

It was not immediately clear where the gunfire came from.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.