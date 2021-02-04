2 wounded in drive-by on the Near West Side

Two people were wounded in a drive-by Wednesday on the Near West Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the man and woman, both 23, were inside their car in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street, preparing to leave when someone inside a passing white-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The woman was struck in the head and the man was struck in the knee and arm, police said. They were both brought to University of Chicago Medical Center where the woman is in critical condition and the man is in good condition.

After the shooting the man and woman continued driving and entered the Dan Ryan headed south, police said. Illinois State police were not available for comment Thursday morning.

Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.