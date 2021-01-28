2 wounded in Gresham shooting

Two people were shot Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

The men, both 24, were in a southbound vehicle about 9:28 p.m. when a maroon sedan pulled up alongside them in the 8400 block of South Morgan Street and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

One man was struck in the leg, while the other was grazed on the nose, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.