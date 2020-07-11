2 wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A 47-year-old man was wounded Saturday in a drive-by in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 8:45 a.m. he was driving his vehicle in the 3500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when a black-colored sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck once in the right leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition, police said,

A second person, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital in serious condition, police said. It is not known if he was also inside the vehicle.

Area One detectives are investigating.