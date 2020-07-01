2 wounded in Rogers Park shooting

article

Two people were shot Wednesday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The pair, a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, were driving north about 7:20 p.m. in the 7300 block of North Sheridan Road when someone in another vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The woman was shot in the back, while the man was shot in the chest, thigh, arm and abdomen, police said. Both were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.