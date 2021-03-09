2 wounded in separate Gresham shootings

Two people were wounded in separate shootings minutes apart Monday in Gresham on the South Side.

In the latest attack, a 30-year-old man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head and knee about 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said.

Due to the severity of his wounds, police said, the man was unable to provide details on the shooter.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment, police said.

About 15 minutes earlier, another man was shot blocks away.

The 27-year-old was standing outside about 9:16 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Throop Avenue when a Dodge Durango and a sedan stopped in front of him, police said.

Someone fired several shots from one of the vehicles, striking the man in the abdomen, police said. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

The red Durango and the white sedan fled north on Throop after the shooting, police said.

No arrests have been reported in either shootings. Area Two detectives are investigating.