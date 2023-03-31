2 wounded in shooting on Chicago's West Side: police

A man and woman were struck by gunfire in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night.

Police responded to reports of a person shot around 10:45 p.m. in the 200 block of North Lavergne Avenue and found a 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman was struck once in the knee and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. The man was shot once in the foot and leg and was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Police say the victims were standing outside near the curb of the street when they were shot.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.