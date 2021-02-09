2 wounded in South Side shooting

Two men were shot Monday on the South Side.

They were standing in the hallway of a building about 9:28 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Oglesby Avenue when someone approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 19-year-old was struck in the neck and chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The other man, 38, was shot in the shoulder and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.