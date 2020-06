Two men were shot Saturday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

They were outside at 2:42 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Union Avenue when someone fired shots, possibly from a silver, four-door sedan, according to Chicago police.

The men, ages 27 and 48, were each shot in the leg, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.