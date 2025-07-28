2 wounded in shooting on Michigan Avenue: police

The Brief A man and woman were shot early Monday on South Michigan Avenue after an unknown gunman opened fire. The 46-year-old man is in critical condition, while the 33-year-old woman is in fair condition at the hospital. Police recovered a weapon at the scene, but no arrests have been made.



A man and woman were hospitalized after being shot early Monday morning in the South Loop, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:29 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said the pair, a 46-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were standing outside when an unknown man approached them, pulled out a gun, and opened fire.

The man was shot twice in the lower abdomen and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. The woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen and one to the lower back; she was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and was listed in fair condition.

Officers recovered a weapon at the scene, but no arrests have been made. Area Three detectives are investigating.