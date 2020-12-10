Expand / Collapse search

2-year-old boy reported missing from West Side located, returned to guardian

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 15 hours ago
Austin
Kingston Smith, 2

CHICAGO - A 2-year-old boy, who was missing and reportedly abducted by his mother in the Austin neighborhood, has been located and returned to his legal guardian.

Police say the child  was located in Garfield Park with his mother, Jaida Smith, who turned the listed subject over to police.

Authorities then returned him to his home and legal guardian.

Police say Smith took Kingston Smith, 2, without authority from his legal guardian. 

