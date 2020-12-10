2-year-old boy reported missing from West Side located, returned to guardian

article

A 2-year-old boy, who was missing and reportedly abducted by his mother in the Austin neighborhood, has been located and returned to his legal guardian.

Police say the child was located in Garfield Park with his mother, Jaida Smith, who turned the listed subject over to police.

Authorities then returned him to his home and legal guardian.

Police say Smith took Kingston Smith, 2, without authority from his legal guardian.

