2-year-old found alone in Chicago alley, police say

A 2-year-old was found in an alley alone on Saturday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officials say the child, who was only wearing a diaper and t-shirt, was found at 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Spalding before being transported to the hospital.

The 2-year-old is in good condition and was reunited with family at 6 a.m.

At this time, police say there is no investigation into why the child was left alone in the alley.

