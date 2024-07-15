2-year-old girl, 5-year-old brother reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 9:45 PM CDT, Will County
25
Tornado Warning
from MON 9:10 PM CDT until MON 9:45 PM CDT, DuPage County
Tornado Warning
until MON 9:30 PM CDT, DuPage County
Tornado Warning
from MON 9:13 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Will County, Grundy County, Kendall County
Tornado Warning
from MON 9:16 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:03 PM CDT until TUE 12:15 AM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Porter County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, LaPorte County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 8:35 PM CDT until TUE 12:30 AM CDT, Lake County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 9:45 PM CDT, Kendall County, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 10:15 PM CDT, Cook County, Kankakee County, Will County, Lake County, DuPage County, Cook County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Tornado Watch
from MON 6:54 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Tornado Watch
from MON 6:53 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County, Kendall County, Lake County, Grundy County, DeKalb County, Cook County, Will County, Kane County, Mchenry County, Kankakee County, DuPage County, Jasper County, Newton County, Lake County, Porter County
Flood Advisory
from MON 8:30 PM CDT until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from MON 9:08 PM CDT until TUE 12:15 AM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
until SAT 1:22 AM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Watch
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, La Salle County
Flood Watch
from MON 6:00 PM CDT until TUE 3:00 AM CDT, Kendall County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Lake County, Kane County, McHenry County, Central Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Kankakee County, La Salle County, DuPage County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Kane County, McHenry County, Lake County, Lake County
River Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 9:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County

2-year-old girl, 5-year-old brother reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jenna Carroll
Published  July 15, 2024 7:11pm CDT
Mayfair
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - A two-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother were reported missing from Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the two children, Nino Miller and Selena Miller, are believed to be with their mother, Maple Miller. Police said she is possibly relocating the two to Michigan.

Selena, also known as Ice Cream Sprinkles, is described as having olive skin and black hair. She is roughly 25 pounds and two-feet-seven-inches tall.

Nino, who also goes by Pico, is roughly 40 pounds and three-feet-five-inches tall. He has olive skin and black hair.

The two were last seen on July 9 in the 4400 block of North Kasson Avenue. 

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.