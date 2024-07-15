2-year-old girl, 5-year-old brother reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

article

A two-year-old girl and her five-year-old brother were reported missing from Chicago's Mayfair neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Chicago police, the two children, Nino Miller and Selena Miller, are believed to be with their mother, Maple Miller. Police said she is possibly relocating the two to Michigan.

Selena, also known as Ice Cream Sprinkles, is described as having olive skin and black hair. She is roughly 25 pounds and two-feet-seven-inches tall.

Nino, who also goes by Pico, is roughly 40 pounds and three-feet-five-inches tall. He has olive skin and black hair.

The two were last seen on July 9 in the 4400 block of North Kasson Avenue.

Anyone with information on the children's whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.