2-year-old seriously hurt, 2 others injured in Bronzeville crash

A 2-year-old and two others were injured in a crash late Sunday night near Washington Park in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

A sedan was traveling eastbound around 11 p.m. on 51st Street but failed to yield to another vehicle in the intersection and was struck, police said.

A 2-year-old girl who was riding in the striking vehicle was seriously injured and transported to Comer Children's Hospital. The 20-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger were taken to local hospitals where they were listed in fair condition.

The two occupants of the sedan, a 56-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger, were not injured in the crash and refused treatment at the scene.

Citations are pending as Area One detectives investigate.