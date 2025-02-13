20 cars burglarized in Geneva; police search for suspect vehicle

Geneva police are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries that occurred early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of 20 burglarized vehicles and identified a possible suspect vehicle—a white 1999 Ford Explorer with Illinois license plate ET97912.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled the area.

The burglaries took place in the Stonebridge subdivision on multiple streets, including Andover Lane, Bedford Lane, Bridgeport Lane, Brookfield Lane, Greenwich Lane, Normandy Lane, Sheffield Lane, Southampton Court, Southampton Drive and Williamsburg Avenue.

"This is very unusual. Usually we can get one or two once in a while, but something like this – this is very unusual," said Geneva police officer Cassandra Parola.

Due to department policy, Geneva police are prohibited from pursuing vehicles suspected only of property crimes.

A Victim's Account:

"It was very weird. I was kind of upset – I don’t know what he was trying to get," said victim Chris Bartnick, who had two of his cars broken into.

He admits he left his car doors unlocked after the snowstorm, then when he came outside Thursday morning, he found footprints next to his vehicles.

Bartnick followed the footprints across the street to three other neighbors’ driveways and finally, behind his house and behind his fence.

He added that he and his family have learned their lesson and will now make sure their car doors are locked.

What you can do:

Authorities continue to search for the Ford Explorer and are asking anyone with information or security footage to contact the Geneva Police Department at 630-232-4736.