20-year-old Cicero woman killed in rollover crash on I-55
CICERO, Ill. - A 20-year-old Cicero woman was killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle she was driving crashed on Interstate 55.
The woman was traveling on southbound I-55 near Central Avenue about 3:42 a.m. when her 2012 Nissan Altima drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned, according to Illinois State Police.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A 24-year-old Berwyn man who was a passenger in the car was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
Southbound traffic was diverted off at Central Avenue while police investigated, but all lanes were later reopened at 8:38 a.m.
Advertisement
Police said the cause for the accident is still unclear.