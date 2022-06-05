20-year-old Cicero woman killed in rollover crash on I-55

A 20-year-old Cicero woman was killed early Sunday morning when the vehicle she was driving crashed on Interstate 55.

The woman was traveling on southbound I-55 near Central Avenue about 3:42 a.m. when her 2012 Nissan Altima drove off the left side of the roadway and overturned, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 24-year-old Berwyn man who was a passenger in the car was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Southbound traffic was diverted off at Central Avenue while police investigated, but all lanes were later reopened at 8:38 a.m.

Police said the cause for the accident is still unclear.