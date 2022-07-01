20-year-old woman suffered graze wound while inside vehicle in New City

A 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound in New City Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 4800 block of South Winchester.

At about 7:55 p.m., the 20-year-old woman was inside of a vehicle when she suffered a graze wound to the ear by gunfire, police said.

She was transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offenders are currently in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.