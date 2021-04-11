200 residents of homeless and addiction recovery center in Blue Island get vaccinated

article

On Sunday in South Suburban Blue Island, 200 people who are working towards a better future for themselves got vaccinated.

The vaccines were given to residents at Affordable Recovery Housing, a charitable organization that provides housing, food, job training, jobs and addiction recovery.

The organization said that thanks to strict COVID-19 protocols, there have been no cases of coronavirus at the center, which is located at 13811 S. Western Avenue in the former Mother of Sorrows Catholic High School.

Illinois is vaccinating about 127,000 people every day. More than 7 million Illinois residents have gotten at least one shot, and 2.8 million are fully vaccinated (22.4 percent of the population).

On Monday, April 12, Illinois expands vaccine elgibility to everyone 16 and up. This does not include residents of Chicago, where the expansion does not take effect until April 19.

Residents are reminded to make sure to get their second dose, if it is required.