Starting Monday, any Illinois resident 16 and up will be able to get vaccinated outside of Chicago

Starting Monday, April 12, everyone over the age of 16 in Illinois outside of Chicago will be eligible to get a COVID vaccine.

Chicago will expand vaccinations to everyone 16 and up on April 19.

If you are trying to book an appointment for a teenager who is 16 or 17, keep in mind that the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use in that age group. Teenagers aged 16 and 17 will not be allowed to get the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Illinois is vaccinating about 127,000 people every day. More than 7 million Illinois residents have gotten at least one shot, and 2.8 million are fully vaccinated (22.4 percent of the population).

Residents are reminded to make sure to get their second dose, if it is required.