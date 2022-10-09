2022 Chicago Marathon record-breaking results are in

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicked off Sunday morning with over 40,000 runners from 100 countries competing.

The results have already begun to trickle in.

According to the Chicago Marathon's official Twitter page, Benson Kipruto of Kenya won the men's division with a time of 2:04:24.

The women's champion was not far behind. Ruth Chepng'etich won the women's race with the second fastest time ever: 2:14:18. The women's record breaker also hails from Kenya.

Emily Sisson finished in second place for the women's division setting an unofficial American record of 2:18:29.

Marcel Hug set an unofficial record for the course in the wheelchair field with a time of 1:25:20.

Susannah Scaroni dominated the women's wheelchair field finishing in 1:45:48.

