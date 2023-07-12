Expand / Collapse search

Kane County Fair kicks off Wednesday

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
St. Charles
The Kane County Fair and Festival opened on Wednesday at noon. The fair offers a carnival, live music, games, food, and more.

The fair offers a carnival, live music, games, food, and a variety of other festivities.

All these activities are being held at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles until Sunday.

The fair operates during the following hours:

  • Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Thursday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Friday: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Saturday: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission fees are as follows: 

  • Wednesday: $5 for admission.
  • Thursday: $5 for admission; children under 3 enter for free.
  • Friday to Sunday: $10 for adults; $5 for children aged 3 to 12; children under 3 enter for free.

For more information go to kanecountyfair.com