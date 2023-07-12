Kane County Fair kicks off Wednesday
ST.CHARLES, Ill. - The Kane County Fair and Festival opened on Wednesday at noon.
The fair offers a carnival, live music, games, food, and a variety of other festivities.
All these activities are being held at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles until Sunday.
The fair operates during the following hours:
- Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Thursday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Friday: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Saturday: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission fees are as follows:
- Wednesday: $5 for admission.
- Thursday: $5 for admission; children under 3 enter for free.
- Friday to Sunday: $10 for adults; $5 for children aged 3 to 12; children under 3 enter for free.
For more information go to kanecountyfair.com.