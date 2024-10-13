2024 Chicago Marathon Results: Athletes cross the finish line

The 46th annual Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicked off Sunday morning in Grant Park.

Thousands of athletes weaved through 29 neighborhoods spanning north to Wrigleyville, west to United Center and south to Bronzeville.

The results have already begun to trickle in.

John Korir, of Kenya, was the first runner to cross the finish line with a time of 2:02:43.

According to the Chicago Marathon's official Twitter page, Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich broke the women's world record in 2:09:57.

Marcel Hug took first in the Men's Wheelchair race for the third year in a row with a 1:25:54 finish. Daniel Romanchuk and Tomoki Suzuki took second and third, respectively.

Catherine Debrunner also defended her title and set an unofficial course record in the Women's Wheelchair competition, coming in at 1:36:21.

This article will be updated as athletes continue to finish the race. To track a runner, visit the Chicago Marathon website results page.

See more on the Chicago Marathon's official Twitter.