Chicago Marathon 2024: Everything to know about road closures, race start times

The Brief The 2024 Chicago Marathon, slated for early Sunday, will draw thousands from near and far to compete. There's a slew of road closures that may last well past the race. Here's what we know.



The 2024 Chicago Marathon is just hours away, and whether you’re competing or spectating, there are several street closures to be aware of.

Some of the closures will continue through Oct. 14 and 16, according to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon website.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Sunday morning's race, according to marathon organizers:

Grant Park street closures and reopenings:

Course street closures and reopenings:

Open routes that may be subject to closure if necessary:

DuSable Lake Shore Drive Northbound and southbound lanes will remain open.

Inner Lake Shore Drive Northbound and southbound lanes will remain open from Diversey Pkwy. to Belmont Ave.Access to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open at Belmont Ave.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) Eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) Eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open.Exit ramps closed: Adams St.

Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) Eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55)Northbound and southbound lanes will remain open.

Neighborhood road openings:

North of the Loop

Michigan Ave. north of 11th St. North and southbound lanes will remain open including access to the Magnificent Mile.

Clybourn Ave. will remain open.

Lincoln Ave. north of Sedgwick St. will remain open.

Clark St. north of Diversey Pkwy. will remain open.

West of the Loop

Milwaukee Ave. will remain open.

Halsted St. north of Monroe St. will remain open.

Ashland Ave. north of Adams St. will remain open.

Damen Ave. north of Adams St. will remain open.

South of the Loop

Damen Ave. south of Jackson Blvd. will remain open.

Ashland Ave. south of Jackson Blvd. will remain open.

Archer Ave. south of Cermak Rd. will remain open.

Halsted St. south of Cermak Rd. will remain open.

Michigan Ave. south of 35th St. will remain open.

Martin Luther King Dr. will remain open.

Race Start Times:

Runners are all assigned to a start corral (A-M or N) ahead of the race.

Here are the start times for each group:

7:20 a.m. – Wheelchair start (Men)

7:21 a.m. – Wheelchair start (Women)

7:23 a.m. – Handcycle start

7:30 a.m. - Wave 1 start (corrals A, B, C, D and E

7:45 a.m. - Wave 2 start corrals close

8:00 a.m. - Wave 2 start (corrals F, G, H and J)

8:10 a.m. - Wave 3 start corrals close

8:35 a.m. - Wave 3 start (corrals K, L, M and N)

For more information on the marathon or road closures, follow this link to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon website.