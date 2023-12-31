2024 in Chicago: These are the top stories to watch for in the new year

Several events in the year 2024 are already expected to make headlines in Chicago.

Looking ahead into the new year, the Windy City will see its biggest court case of 2024 on April 1st, when former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan goes on trial on racketeering charges.

Former Tribune reporter Ray Long says win or lose, Illinois is not likely to ever see another politician wield so much power.

"He had not only been Speaker of the House and a strong ward committeeman, but he was also the statewide Democratic chairman. So he really had broad reach and he was able to control the

flow of legislation too because if he didn't like a bill that was going through the House, he could stop it," Long said.

In July, the streets surrounding Grant Park will once again be transformed as NASCAR returns for a second consecutive year.

Last year's winner Shane van Gisbergen says making even a small mistake along the Lakeshore can cost a driver the race.

"There's no runoff on the corners – normally on a conventional circuit you can go wide at a corner. You can go up the escape road and come back or run off into the grass and get away with it. If you make a mistake in Chicago, you're in a concrete wall," Gisbergen said.

July is sure to sizzle in Milwaukee as it will be the host city for the GOP National Convention and again in August, when Chicago takes the spotlight for the DNC.

Then, it all leads up to the 2024 Presidential Election. FOX 32 Political Analyst Thom Serafin says a Biden-Trump rematch offers little hope of unifying a deeply divided nation.

"The most important thing is you have to listen. You have to listen and then you have to be compassionate and unfortunately, it's difficult for Donald Trump to sound compassionate… and if he just was the Joe Biden of 30 years ago, he probably would be more successful."

