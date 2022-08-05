2024 Republican National Convention: Milwaukee selected to host

Republicans have unanimously voted to select Milwaukee to host its 2024 national convention, where the party's presidential nominee will be officially named. A news conference around noon on Friday, Aug. 5 will address the decision.

"Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024," the RNC said in a statement.

Milwaukee, in swing state Wisconsin, was the odds-on favorite to get the event given Nashville's refusal to adopt an agreement for hosting the convention. There has been broad bipartisan support for holding the event in Milwaukee, which was selected to host the 2020 Democratic convention that had to be moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RNC selects Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

Milwaukee used its preparations for that convention to argue to Republicans that it had a "turnkey" operation ready to host for real in 2024. Milwaukee was the pick of the RNC’s site selection committee in July.

Nashville's bid hit a roadblock after Mayor John Cooper and others expressed concerns about security, the economic trade-off of having to mostly shut down the bustling downtown except for convention activity as well as the implications of tying up city resources for the event.

The Nashville common council on Tuesday rejected a draft agreement for hosting the convention, seemingly ending that city's chances.

It was a different story in Milwaukee, where leaders in the Democratic stronghold joined together with Republican power brokers, including former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, to make the pitch for hosting the convention. Priebus, a former White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump and Wisconsin state GOP chairman, leads the local committee for the convention.

Reaction

Milwaukee Host Committee chairman Reince Priebus

"I am ecstatic that the Republican National Convention will be held in Wisconsin – a state with both electoral importance and Midwestern hospitality that will make for a fantastic event. This convention will be great for the city of Milwaukee, and will allow Republicans to bring our message directly to the Badger State. The people of Wisconsin are the best in America, and I look forward to sharing all this great city and state has to offer with my fellow conservatives as we celebrate the nomination of the next President of the United States."

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Paul Farrow

"The Republican Party was born in Ripon, Wisconsin, and we are thrilled to welcome the Grand Old Party home as we come together to select the next President of the United States. Rightfully deemed part of America’s Heartland, the hardworking farmers, manufacturers, and families of Wisconsin are the heart of what makes our nation special, and this convention will allow us to showcase all that the Badger State has to offer to the country and the world.

"The success of this bid wouldn’t have been possible without Reince Priebus and Gerard Randall, who brought together elected officials, business owners, and community leaders of all backgrounds. Mayor Cavalier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley advocated tirelessly for the investment that this event will bring to the Cream City, and VISIT Milwaukee spared no effort in ensuring that decision-makers knew that Milwaukee was ready to host a spectacular convention. We look forward to continuing our partnership to deliver a world-class event in 2024."

Peggy Williams-Smith, president and CEO of VISIT Milwaukee

"We can’t wait to welcome the Republican National Convention to Milwaukee in 2024 to show its attendees and the world Milwaukee’s world-class venues, attractions, restaurants, hotels, and all of the other amenities that make our city such a great place on a Great Lake. We’re thrilled to work with the members of the Republican National Committee, the Milwaukee Host Committee, and the City of Milwaukee to put on what we know will be the best Republican National Convention yet."